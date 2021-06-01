Skip to main content
Metuarau’s play boosts confidence
Tiana Metuarau’s confidence has soared over the past month.
Dates settled for Constellation Cup
Dates settled for Constellation Cup
Dates for the Silver Ferns’ Constellation Cup defence have been confirmed.
Steel hoping stars align in Auckland showdown
Steel hoping stars align in Auckland showdown
As the race for the ANZ Premiership finals heats up, the Southern Steel must successfully combat its nemesis, the Northern Stars, on Monday night.
Maheno Green too strong
Maheno Green too strong
Maheno Green dominated the middle stages of the game to beat Waitaki Girls’ Wildfire 38-24 in a top-of-the-table clash in North Otago premier netball on Saturday.
Steel grinds out win to go second
Steel grinds out win to go second
It is becoming the Southern Steel’s specialty.
Steel tapping into emotion for clash
Steel tapping into emotion for clash
This would be a huge game, even if competition points were all that was on the line.
Polish lacking but Steel finds way to beat Magic in Hamilton
Polish lacking but Steel finds way to beat Magic in Hamilton
This one was tougher.
St Kevin's dominates Maheno
St Kevin’s dominates Maheno
St Kevin’s was too strong in its North Otago premier game against Maheno Rebels, winning 41-16.
Steel has Taurua to thank for Woulf's transtasman move
Steel has Taurua to thank for Woulf’s transtasman move
Noeline Taurua’s stint in the South is still reaping benefits for the Southern Steel.
Fisher keen to return to court - and South
Fisher keen to return to court - and South
George Fisher is ready to return — return to light training, at least.
Namana steps up in style for Steel
Namana steps up in style for Steel
Grace Namana did not have long to get nervous.
Wilshier's comeback to face team from old turf
Wilshier’s comeback to face team from old turf
Ali Wilshier timed her comeback almost perfectly.
Pelasio with big shoes to fill
Pelasio with big shoes to fill
It is not a new position Kiana Pelasio will find herself in.
Simple equation for Steel — just keep on winning
Simple equation for Steel — just keep on winning
Just keep winning.
At 38, former Rebel Harrison has still got it
At 38, former Rebel Harrison has still got it
She is partying like it’s 2002 — but the body does not recover as quickly as it did in her student days.
Concussion diagnosis confirmed
Concussion diagnosis confirmed
Steel shooter George Fisher will miss Monday's night ANZ Premiership game against the Magic in Invercargill.
Player safety a focus of rules panel in modern era
Player safety a focus of rules panel in modern era
Player safety is becoming an increasing focus as netball looks to adapt its rules in the modern era.
College still unbeaten after convincing win over Physed B
College still unbeaten after convincing win over Physed B
College stayed unbeaten in the second round of Premier A netball on Saturday with a convincing 56-42 win against Physed B.
Injured Fisher assessed tomorrow
Injured Fisher assessed tomorrow
An off-form George Fisher is better than no George Fisher at all.
Selby-Rickit faces serious challenge from Stars
Selby-Rickit faces serious challenge from Stars
No way.
