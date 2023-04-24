Phys Ed B holds firm to edge 41-40 win

PHYS Ed B showed composure throughout the whole 60 minutes to upset Phys Ed A 41-40 in the Dunedin premier club competition on Saturday.

In the first quarter, Phys Ed B players Millie Hassall (centre) and Gemma Richards (goal defence) gained some key intercepts to push their side out to an early 4-1 lead.

Phys Ed A struggled to get the ball to the circle after its centre passes, but it was able to stay within three goals.

The game continued in a back-and-forth fashion with very few goals being shot as connections were lost for both sides, which could have been due to the Easter break.

Phys Ed B goalkeeper Anita Van De Beld held the A team shooters high in the circle, forcing them to shoot some difficult long shots.

The B team secured the first quarter 6-9.

Phys Ed A’s shooting circle found its rhythm early in the second quarter, Charlotte Underwood-Nicol shooting 100%.

Underwood-Nicol is also part of the 2023 Netball South emerging talent squad.

A few missed goals from Phys Ed B enabled the As to close the gap halfway through the second quarter, and the score was 13-13, but it was not long before the Bs scored off another defensive turnover and went into the second half with a two-goal lead, 21-19.

Phys Ed B wing attack Kiera Davis controlled her side on offence, often sealing off a defender to find herself on the circle edge most possessions.

The rest of the game remained close, and it was goal for goal for most of the second half.

The B team was able to treasure possession under pressure, and scored with just 20 seconds left in the game.

The A's were unable to answer, resulting in the win for the B's.

In other games, College B beat Phys Ed Blue convincingly 44-31. College A beat Columba A 57-44 and in another tight match Southern Magpies beat University Albion A 44-43,.

That game saw former Southern Steel shooter Jennifer O’Connell take the court.

— Madaleine Mansfield