Phys Ed A forced to fight to beat College

Phys Ed A retained its unbeaten record in the Dunedin premier club competition on Saturday but had to fight for it.

A 65-56 win over close rival College A was not as comfortable as it looked.

In fact, Phys Ed got into an early hole, and the game was still in the balance into the fourth quarter.

College, which had lost this clash by 14 goals in the first round, started with strength and precision through the court and barrelled into an 18-13 lead after the first quarter as Phys Ed struggle to snaffle any turnover ball.

There was a big turnaround in the second quarter, sparked by the dominant performance of Emma McKay at goal keep.

Phys Ed also had the bonus of introducing Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan into the game, and she showed her class in and around the circle.

While College struggled to lift its game again, Phys Ed piled on the goals to erase the deficit and lead 33-32 at halftime.

The third quarter was a tense battle as both teams looked after their ball and converted opportunities, and the margin remained a single goal — 47-46 — heading into the final quarter.

Phys Ed was relentless with its pressure through the court and that eventually paid dividends as it was able to pull away in the final quarter.

Goal shoot Meleitia Leilua was another to stand out for Phys Ed.

College made a few too many mistakes in the final quarter, but it would have been heartened by much of its performance.

Goal attack Ivy McLean produced some sharp work around the circle and combined well with Talei Pelasio, while Kiana Pelasio showed her skills and smarts at wing attack.

College Red reversed its early-season loss to Columba by beating the schoolgirls 61-50.

Southern beat St Hilda’s 63-50, and Phys Ed B beat Phys Ed C 51-39.

■ No North Otago premier netball was played on Saturday due to wet courts.