Physed B prevails in club grudge match

It was a grudge match between Physed B and Physed C in the Dunedin premier competition with with Physed B getting home over Physed C, 43-35.

The first quarter started off slow with the attacking ends for both teams working hard to break through solid defence pressure. Handling errors and missed shots from Physed C resulted in Physed B taking a 13-8 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Physed B introduced a new defensive circle with Anita Van De Beld and Amelia Scully adding a bit more presence and pressure on the Physed C shooters. At the other end, goal shooter Charlotte Stowgers-Turnock proved to be a key for Physed B with strong holds and accurate shooting which helped to push her team out to a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Goal defence Brooke Johnstone came out firing in the third quarter for Physed C, gaining multiple intercepts and tips to help her side slowly crawl back into the game. However, even with the introduction of new wing attack Caitlin Gibson, Physed C still lacked the flow down the attacking end and could not capitalise on the turnovers gained. Physed B held on to its lead to finish the third quarter up 34-23.

Physed C changed up its defensive mid court going into the fourth quarter, switching Anna Henderson into centre and Johnstone into wing defence to try combat the speed of Physed B mid courters Becky Paterson and Mikayla Thorn. The changes did not make much of difference as the ball still found its way freely to the hands of Stowgers-Turnock.

The introduction of Breigh Monaghan brought fresh legs and opened up the attacking

end for Physed C, but it was

too little too late for the underdog.

In other games, Southern Magpies dominated its game with a strong 89-25 win over South Pacific Titans. Markham’s College secured a comfortable win over Physed A, 62-46, while St Hilda’s Collegiate beat University Albion 69-54.