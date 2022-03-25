Physio notes similarities

Andrew Mackintosh keeps an eye on a Steel training session. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Rugby and netball are starkly contrasting sporting codes but physiotherapist Andrew Mackintosh is discovering plenty of similarities.

Mackintosh has joined the ranks of the Southern Steel this season, tasked with keeping the players in peak shape as the demands of the ANZ Premiership unfold.

While the rugby field has featured predominantly in both his sporting and professional life — he played club rugby for Dunedin, he is the Stags physio, and his brother is former Highlanders prop Jamie Mackintosh is no stranger to a netball court.

His mother, Kate, spent several seasons as manager of the Southern Sting.

“It’s not an unfamiliar sport just through previous involvement with Mum but definitely new from a professional point of view and a physiotherapy perspective in terms of new athletes, new movement patterns and different sorts of injuries,” he said.

“As physiotherapists, we like to be able to challenge ourselves and it’s basically a different application of a skillset.

“It’s a wee bit more relaxing watching a game of netball compared to a game of rugby because you don’t have that same level of crunching contact . . . or at least you hope there isn’t.

“And compared to the rugby blokes, the netball girls can all strap their own ankles, which is pretty impressive.”

A director of Sportsmed Southern Physio, Mackintosh is in his fourth season with the Stags and also has an extensive involvement with the Academy Southland programme.

“There’s a lot of transfer from the rugby aspect. I’m familiar with dealing with athletes, comfortable in the gym and working with athletes when they’re injured.

"Obviously, they need their bodies to do what they love to do and when they can’t do it, it can have a bit of an impact on them so we need to guide them through the rehab programme and return to play process.

“With the academy, we get to see a wide range of athletes come through our door, ranging from archery to badminton to cycling to golf to rugby to table tennis to taekwondo.

"That’s the really cool thing about being based at the stadium in that you do get to work with a whole lot of different sports and athletes. And I learn just as much off our athletes as what they probably learn off me.”

A father of four, Mackintosh paid tribute to wife Renee and their family for supporting him.

To help with the workload, colleague Stacey Allen attends the Steel’s away games.