Pulse grind out final win

Central Pulse captain Katrina Rore competes with Northern Stars centre Holly Fowler for the ball during today's ANZ Premiership final in Porirua. Photo: Getty Images

The Central Pulse has held on to claim the ANZ Premiership title.

It withstood a tough challenge from the Northern Stars to win this afternoon's final 52-48 in Porirua.

The Pulse led most of the way, although were unable to shake their opponent.

They led by just two at halftime, before a Maia Wilson goal tied things at 30-30 shortly after the break.

At that point the Pulse defence dug in.

Sulu Fitzpatrick was key in slowing down the Stars attack, while Aliyah Dunn (40/43) was her usual reliable self at goal shoot.

That helped the Pulse out to a 40-33 lead late in the third quarter.

The Stars stemmed the flow and got the deficit back to six for most of the fourth quarter.

They made one last run to cut the deficit to three, but they left it too late.