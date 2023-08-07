Silver Ferns fourth as Australia claim Netball World Cup

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It's New Zealand's worst finish at the pinnacle event.
There wasn't much in it to start with but Jamaica took an early three goal lead after the first quarter.
The Silver Ferns made positional changes in the shooting end to try and combat the tough defensive pressure of Jamaica.
New Zealand had a better second quarter, just trailing 24-21 to the Sunshine Girls at half-time.
New Zealand got stung by a number of offensive contacts, which handed momentum to Jamaica in the third.
They also found it hard to stop Jamaica shooter Jhaniele Fowler and trailed by six heading into the final quarter.
New Zealand shot at 88 percent for game compared to Jamaica's 95 percent.
It was a first appearance in the final for England after they stunned defending champions New Zealand 46-40 in Friday’s semi-final but they were outplayed by an Australian side that improved as the contest went on.
The score after the first quarter was 13-13 but Australia won each of the next three to romp to a comfortable victory in front of a sell-out crowd in the first netball World Cup staged on African soil.
"We are obviously gutted with a losing margin like that in our first final but such is the difference between seasoned finalists and a team in their first final," England coach Jess Thirlby told the BBC.
"We are really grateful for the silver medal and over time I'm sure that it (the achievement) will sink in."
England beat Australia 56-55 in the pool stage but could not repeat that performance in the decider.
- Additional reporting RNZ