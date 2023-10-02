Silver Ferns seal trophy series

Silver Fern Mila Reuelu-Buchanan makes the play during the Taini Jamison Trophy test against the England Roses in Hamilton on Saturday night. The Ferns clinched the series 2-1. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Silver Ferns won the Taini Jamison Trophy after repelling a spirited England 59-52 in the third test in Hamilton on Saturday to seal a 2-1 series win.

Holding a slim two-goal margin heading down the home straight, and with the series on the line, the Silver Ferns finished strongly to claim a trophy that holds special significance to the women in black.

Stunned by a one-goal loss in the series-opener, the Silver Ferns roared back in the second to post a handsome 21-goal win, while the third sat on a knife-edge until a late five-goal unanswered burst finally pushed the home team into a position of comfort.

After making her debut in the second test, 19-year-old goal shoot Amelia Walmsley continued her impressive introduction to international netball , returning a stellar 40 goals from 44 attempts.

Unsurprisingly, the Silver Ferns named an unchanged seven for the decider.

For England, goal attack Berri Neil got her first start of the series along with wing defence Ellie Rattu.

The visitors held a slight edge through the opening quarter as better timing, ball speed and positional play set the platform for an effective and largely untroubled path through the first 15 minutes.

Goal shoot Sasha Glasgow continued her strong form for England with her crafty movement and ability to set up scoring opportunities from close range . Dictating the pace of the game, the Roses were also able to slow the Silver Ferns’ attacking play.

The Silver Ferns had a tussle on their hands when England headed to the first break with a 14-12 lead

but the home side levelled the scores shortly after the resumption, a 6-2 start marking a fightback.

Greater defensive intent helped put the brakes on England’s attacking flow while the New Zealanders found more urgency in getting the ball goal-bound to help turn the tables.

England introduced Elle McDonald, at centre, and Alice Harvey, at goal keep, but the Silver Ferns went on to enjoy their best second quarter of the series.

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio got through a big workload in setting up play while her young shooting partner continued to shoulder the bulk of the shooting.

The Silver Ferns pushed out to a 27-24 lead at the main break.

The momentum swings continued through a tense third quarter. A 3-0 start for England helped the visitors square the ledger with a goal-for-goal stalemate following.

Ekenasio stepped up to play the steadying hand for the Silver Ferns while England shooters Glasgow and Neil were impressive.

Some sideline brilliance from Silver Ferns wing defence Kate Heffernan, who was able to flick the ball back into court after a pulling off a one-handed intercept, broke the shackles. The added impetus helped the Silver Ferns keep their noses in front when retaining a 41-39 lead at the last turn.

Taini Jamison Trophy

The scores

Silver Ferns 59

Amelia Walmsley 40/44, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 19/23

England 52

Sasha Glasgow 26/29, Berri Neil 26/32

Quarter scores: 12-14, 27-24, 41-39

— Staff reporter