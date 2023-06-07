Silver Ferns World Cup team announced

Ameliaranne Ekenasio returns to captain the side. Photo: Getty Images

Dame Noeline Taurua has announced a 12-strong Silver Ferns team to contest the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Six players are set to make their debut at netball's pinnacle event.

The defending world champions will be captained by Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who is heading to her second Netball World Cup, alongside World Cup cup debutantes Grace Nweke, Maia Wilson, Whitney Souness, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan and Kelly Jury.

Shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit, midcourter Gina Crampton and the defensive trio of Jane Watson, Karin Burger, and Phoenix Karaka, along with Ekenasio, will return to help win the title again they won in Liverpool, 2019.

For the first time, teams are also able to take three reserves outside their 12-person squad who can replace a player who has been ruled out by illness or injury.

Taurua has confirmed Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, and Sulu Fitzpatrick will travel with the side. Once an original squad member is replaced however, they cannot return later in the tournament.

The Silver Ferns selectors were at the ANZ Premiership grand final on Sunday between the Mystics and Stars, with no time for trials, and final selections came down to the wire.

"I think the ANZ Premiership has truly delivered this season and enabled myself and the selectors to see our athletes at their best and in all sorts of pressure-filled situations," Dame Noeline said.

"It has been one of the closest competitions we've ever had, and of a high standard with some extremely tight results, which has provided a strong environment before we step onto netball's biggest stage. I would like to thank all ANZ Premiership teams for the work they have done to help prepare the athletes and provide a fierce competition."

Nweke and Wilson have been the standout shooters during the ANZ Premiership as the most prolific and most accurate scorers respectively, the latter also showing her versatility having worn the black dress in the goal attack role previously.

The most contentious area was the midcourt.

The midcourt trio of Souness, Gordon and Heffernan can all cover various roles as can the defensive quartet.

"We have selected a couple of players who are specialists, however the majority offer positional versatility," Taurua said, in what will be a demanding tournament style of netball which would see the Silver Ferns playing eight matches in ten days.

Crampton is the most experienced Silver Fern named with 63 test caps to her name. Karaka has 50 Test caps and is the only player named heading to a third World Cup.

"I'm excited with this group of athletes we have selected. We have stability with experience and players who have specific specialist skillsets. We have versatility with slide options. We have worked our depth over the past two years and provided on court opportunities. Youthful exuberance adds that exciting flavour. We go into these selections with our eyes wide open and with purpose," Taurua said.

The World Cup in South Africa is from 28th of July to 6th of August.

SILVER FERNS WORLD CUP TEAM

Shooters

Grace Nweke

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maia Wilson

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Midcourters

Gina Crampton

Kate Heffernan

Maddy Gordon

Whitney Souness

Defenders

Jane Watson

Kelly Jury

Karin Burger

Phoenix Karaka

RESERVES: Tiana Metuarau, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Sulu Fitzpatrick