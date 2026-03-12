Kristie Simpson. Photo: supplied

Tokanui umpire Kristie Simpson has been named in the 10-strong national umpiring squad for 2026.

Simpson is an experienced international and domestic umpire, having called her 150th national league game during last year’s ANZ Premiership and holds the national record for umpiring the most national league games. Stalwart southern umpire coach Colleen Bond is also part of the national performance review team.

Netball South umpire Susan Fitzgibbon has been named in the new Kake umpire squad, a new development programme for emerging officials.

Fellow Netball South umpire Alannah Robinson has been named as a training partner.

— Allied Media