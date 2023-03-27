Sound win for confident Southern side

Southern came out firing in the first round of the Dunedin premier club season on Saturday.

The Magpies beat Physed Blue 51-36.

A tight defensive combination between Annie Metcalfe (GD) and Rebecca Mace (GK) made it tough for Physed to find the post within the first few minutes, and Southern grabbed an early three-goal lead.

Physed showed plenty of promise with nuggety midcourter Tegan Chapman controlling the tempo, but it was Southern’s confidence in letting the ball go that helped the Magpies build a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Newcomer Emma de Latour was strong at centre in the second quarter, showing her skills, especially in the circle edge feed.

The injection of Della-May Vining at goal defence made it tough for the Physed shooters to get the ball over her strong lean and jump, keeping Physed to just nine goals for the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Physed had some excellent passages of play and the connection between players began to develop, but Southern’s fitness enabled it to continue how it started and increase the lead.

In the absence of experienced shooter Harriet Cuttance, Trinity Richardson-Dann showed no fear in going to the post and finished the game with an 82% shooting rate, playing both goal attack and goal shoot.

With the help of some superb shooting from goal shoot Lucy McClellan, Physed would be happy to have won the fourth quarter by four goals.

Both teams could be pleased with their opening efforts.

In other games, College B proved its worth in beating a new-look Physed A side 48-40, while a tightly contested game between College A and Albion A resulted in a 44-37 win for Albion.

The game between Columba College A and Physed B has been postponed until April 4 due to summer tournament week.

— Madaleine Mansfield