Dunedin
10
|
5
Monday,
Mon,
13
July
Jul
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Steel battles hard but falls away in final quarter
Sport does not always reward endeavour.
St Hilda’s A edges Physed B in thriller
St Hilda’s A edges Physed B in thriller
In the first round of the new-look 2020 season, St Hilda’s A and Physed B, the teams which finished fourth and fifth respectively last year , put on the game of the round, St Hilda’s eventually...
Stars too strong for injury-hit Steel
Stars too strong for injury-hit Steel
The Northern Stars have proven too strong for an injury-hit Southern Steel outfit, easing out to a 48-39 national netball premiership win in Auckland.
O’Connell casualty as Pulse edges Steel
O’Connell casualty as Pulse edges Steel
The Steel’s prospects of upsetting the unbeaten Pulse slipped away when shooter Jen O’Connell fell awkwardly in the final minute of the match in Auckland last night.
Silver Ferns international schedule uncertain
Silver Ferns international schedule uncertain
Netball fans might have a long wait before they see the Silver Ferns' play their next international test.
Steel seeking to quickly make amends
Steel seeking to quickly make amends
The Steel will play the Pulse for the second time in six days and would not have it any other way.
Rookie Steel shooter out for season with serious knee injury
Rookie Steel shooter out for season with serious knee injury
Georgia Heffernan will miss the rest of the season following a serious knee injury.
Magic, Stars play out first draw
Magic, Stars play out first draw
In a match where fortunes swung wildly, the Northern Stars and the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic have played out a thrilling draw, 46-46 – the first draw in ANZ Premiership history.
Catastrophic final quarter fatal for Steel
Catastrophic final quarter fatal for Steel
The Pulse was perfect.
Pulse make ANZ Premiership history against Steel
Pulse make ANZ Premiership history against Steel
A perfect shooting performance has seen the Central Pulse maintain their perfect start to the ANZ Premiership season.
Steel will need to be at its best against formidable Pulse side
Steel will need to be at its best against formidable Pulse side
The Steel has a daunting challenge tonight.
Steely resolve results in success at last
Steely resolve results in success at last
Finally, a win.
Mystics too strong for struggling Steel
Mystics too strong for struggling Steel
The Northern Mystics have extended their unbeaten run in the national netball premiership with a hard-earned 46-42 win over the Southern Steel in Auckland.
Crampton’s aim: adjust to changes
Crampton’s aim: adjust to changes
Steel co-captain Gina Crampton is keen to avoid another third-quarter meltdown like the one against the Tactix last week.
Steel’s travel schedule ‘tough, tiring’
Steel’s travel schedule ‘tough, tiring’
One week closer to playing at home and a week more experienced in its new travel plans.
Steel pays dearly for hesitant third quarter
Steel pays dearly for hesitant third quarter
Invercargill will host the final.
Patience key as Tactix sink Steel
Patience key as Tactix sink Steel
The Mainland Tactix have overcome the challenges their region has been dealt post-Covid to produce a 43-36 win over the Southern Steel.
Excited Steel much improved outfit: coach
Excited Steel much improved outfit: coach
Excited and never more healthy.
Invercargill to host ANZ Premiership finals
Invercargill to host ANZ Premiership finals
Invercargill is set to host the ANZ Premiership's finals series.
Season finally set to resume
Season finally set to resume
In a normal season, New Zealand's elite domestic netball league should be close to crowning a champion by now - instead the revised ANZ Premiership is just getting started.
