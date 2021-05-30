St Hilda’s goal shoot Ella Southby shoots the ball as sister Grace Southby watches during Saturday’s match against South Pac Titans at the Edgar Centre. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

St Hilda’s senior A has secured its spot in premier A, beating South Pac Titans A 59-53 at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.

A loss would have put the team at risk of playing in tomorrow’s promotion-relegation games.

St Hilda’s started the game with confidence and intensity, which was key to its win, despite strong passages of play and a late flurry of goals by South Pac.

The school team scored off all but one centre pass in the first six minutes to take an early 9-1 lead.

Goal keep Emma McKay was effective from the get-go, nabbing intercepts and rebounds to win the ball for her team.

The team was slick on attack , quick through court and tight defensively.

Goal attack Grace Southby moved well in the shooting circle and was able to get in front of defenders, who at times seemed to double-up on goal shoot Sofie Bain.

Wing attack Gemma Rowcroft continuously found her way to the circle edge and in the ideal spot to feed the ball.

South Pac worked its way back to within four goals but St Hilda’s pulled away again to have a handy eight-goal lead heading into the second quarter.

South Pac made a few changes, opting to shift wing attack Christina Cotton across to goal attack and move Kelly Laurence to goal shoot.

This created a more mobile shooting circle and the pair combined well.

Goal keep Mayreen Fualau upset St Hilda’s attack but despite winning some ball, her team was down by 10 at the halftime break.

In the second half, Ella Southby replaced Bain at goal shoot, Rowcroft went to centre and Ella Perkins was on at wing attack for St Hilda’s.

South Pac lifted its intensity and the team scored the first four goals.

Its smothering defence caused a held ball, wing defence Shari Masina picked up an intercept, and its bench was vocal in support.

Its midcourt zone was effective and helped to slow down St Hilda’s.

St Hilda’s did well to withstand the comeback from South Pac and went on to score five in a row push the margin back out.

The Southby sisters were calm under heavy pressure from defenders in the shooting circle and were happy to shoot from long range.

A few errors costs South Pac its possession, which St Hilda’s capitalised on.

South Pac fought hard in the final minutes of the game, shrinking an 11-goal lead to six thanks good midcourt defence and intercepts from Laurence, who moved to centre, and Fualau.

South Pac won the final quarter 16-11.

In other games, Phys Ed A beat Uni Albion A 85-42, Southern Magpies beat College A 65-47, and Phys Ed B beat Phys Ed C 50-40.

Promotion-relegation games will be played tomorrow night at the Edgar Centre.