Star-packed NSW Swifts to play in Invercargill tourney

A star-studded New South Wales Swifts team is bringing some international flavour to a pre-season tournament.

The Super Netball team is crossing the ditch to take on the Southern Steel and the ANZ Premiership defending champion, the Central Pulse, in a pre-season fixture at Stadium Southland next weekend.

The Swifts are packed with international stars including Australian Diamonds Paige Hadley, Maddy Turner and Sarah Klau, and England Rose Helen Housby.

Former Jamaican shooter Romelda Aiken joined the Swifts as a training partner, and co-captain Maddy Proud debuted for the Diamonds last year.

There are plenty of Silver Ferns in action, too: Steel midcourter Kate Heffernan — named midcourter of the Netball Quad Series — and Pulse players Whitney Souness, Maddy Gordon and Kelly Jury.

The teams have won eight premierships since the former transtasman ANZ Championship started in 2008 — three for the Swifts and Pulse, and two for the Steel — making for a big netball showdown.

Swifts coach Briony Akle eagerly anticipated the encounters.

"Since playing in the Trans-Tasman Championship, the Swifts have a long and cherished rivalry with the New Zealand teams who played in that competition, and the chance to go toe-to-toe with them again is something that really excites our squad," she said.

"Some of our senior players like Paige Hadley, Maddy Proud and Maddy Turner made their elite debuts in the Trans-Tasman league, and the last time the Swifts played the Steel in Sydney in 2016 it turned out to be a thrilling draw with both teams in the running for the title that year.

"As you can see from the Quad Series, the rivalry and respect between Australia and New Zealand remains as strong as ever, and there aren’t many more testing places to go than Invercargill, so that’s why we’ll bring our strongest team available to face the Steel and Pulse."