Steel adds training partners

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three experienced training partners have been added to the ranks of the Southern Steel.
Defender Kate Hartley, shooter Jess Allan and midcourter Ivari Christie will join the team from November 28 for pre-season commitments in preparation for the 2023 ANZ Premiership.
The trio are proven performers for the southern franchise, having previously earned court time and impressed head coach Reinga Bloxham.