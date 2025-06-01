Steel crumble in disappointing loss to Pulse

Southern Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan puts up her shot under the pressure of Central Pulse defender Parris Mason. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

You cannot fault the fightback from the Southern Steel in the third quarter.

But the damage was done early for the Central Pulse to snatch a 70-45 win in front of a sold-out crowd in Invercargill this afternoon.

It was a bitterly disappointing result from the Steel – who were thumped 18-5 in the final quarter – who have been a much-improved side this year.

But you cannot let the Pulse get on an early run – they led 15-3 in the opening 10 minutes – and cough up 26 turnovers and expect to win.

It was a performance not many would have expected from the Steel, after they pushed the defending champions the Northern Mystics in a one-point loss six days earlier.

In a shining light, after being down by 20, the Steel fought back to trail by as much as seven in the third quarter and won that spell 21-14.

It was a physical encounter across the court for the Robyn Broughton Legacy Trophy, which will remain with the Pulse.

The Pulse made a slick start with centre Maddy Gordon dominating the middle channel.

But the Steel put each other under necessary pressure, pushing the ball into the pocket, and their timing was out on their centre pass.

They coughed up easy turnovers, letting the Pulse jump out to a 9-2 lead.

Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau – who had a heated battle against Abby Lawson – found Amelia Walmsley under the post to help them to a 15-3 lead.

Looking to pull the score back, Khayne’-Lii Munro-Nonoa came on at wing defence, shifting Renee Savai’inaea into centre and Kimiora Poi to wing attack.

Lawson picked up a much-needed tip to pull one back and Georgia Heffernan nailed a two-pointer.

But Metuarau nailed a two-pointer on the buzzer for the Pulse to lead 19-7.

The Pulse pushed the Steel wide down the court, making it hard to get any direct ball and flow.

The visitors were polished down the court and made the Steel pay for every mistake.

Gordon and Whitney Souness balanced off each other, swinging the ball around the circle edge and firing it in.

They led 32-16 when Dunn landed a two-pointer – but they needed more where that came from.

Gordon picked the pocket and took off. Her ball speed through the court and ability to find her shooters on the base was second to none.

Forced to take the two-pointers, the Steel had several shots that rang in-and-out and Kelly Jackson’s lean was impressive.

The Pulse held a 38-19 lead at halftime.

Almost immediately, the Pulse forced another turnover from the Steel and extended to a 20-point lead.

Fa’amu Ioane was the unsung hero for the Pulse. She clogged the middle, brought the ball through the court and did all the little things well.

The Steel showed flashes of what they are capable of.

When they let the ball do the work, used their speed to hit the edge and put depth on it they looked good.

Carys Stythe snaffled an intercept and the Steel took off down the court.

They used their triangles to find Dunn, as the intensity in the circle started to lift.

Stythe picked up another, Heffernan bombed it long to Dunn – and the Pulse called a time-out leading 46-29.

It was like the Steel finally clicked into gear. Heffernan and Dunn nailed two-pointers – as the Pulse defenders started to attract whistle – and suddenly trailed by seven.

But Metuarau sunk another two-pointer for the Pulse to lead 52-40.

The Pulse went on a 6-1 run to open the final quarter and continued from there.