Steel game on Sunday cancelled

Jennie Wyllie

The Southern Steel will not play in Dunedin this weekend.

The side had been scheduled to play the Mainland Tactix at the Edgar Centre on Sunday, but that match was cancelled this afternoon.

Netball New Zealand confirmed this afternoon all four ANZ Premiership games for this weekend will not be played in wake of the Covid-19 Alert Level shifts around the country.

The games, which were to be the last of the round-robin, will all be shared as draws.

None of the results would have made a difference to the match-ups for next week's finals in Invercargill.

“Decisions like these are never easy to make but we felt it was in the best interest of safety and equity for all teams that we didn’t contest the last round,” NNZ CEO Jennie Wyllie said.

“There was no material impact on the placings heading into the ANZ Premiership Final Series so it made sense to declare these games drawn.

“We have been fortunate to play as many weeks of netball, in front of live crowds, for as long as we have. But now is the time for us to play our part in keeping the country safe and we will be reviewing future decisions over the coming days.”

Wyllie said they would be assessing the Finals Series once they had received more guidance from the Ministry of Health and New Zealand Government later in the week.

Ticket purchasers for the games will be contacted by the relevant ticket agency to activate the refund process.