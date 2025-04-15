Steel gives indication of things to come (hopefully)

The Southern Steel showed plenty of promise in their first preseason action of the year.

They returned home with one win from three games from the Otaki tournament at the weekend but proved what they will be capable of when all players are back on deck.

The Steel recorded a 53-41 victory over the Central Pulse and lost to the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic (50-42) and the defending champion Northern Mystics (88-72).

Preseason is always a time to test combinations and give training partners a run, and it is not wise to read too much into the results.

But the Steel were without a key signing in co-captain Kimiora Poi, who was sublime in her recall to the Silver Ferns last year, Australian defender Dakota Thomas and workhorse midcourter Renee Savai’inaea, all of whom are sidelined with injury niggles.

Co-captain Kate Heffernan switched seamlessly between centre and wing defence and looked incredibly fit, as did her sister, Georgia.

Georgia Heffernan and new shooter Aliyah Dunn looked good in the circle together, creating space and rotating well.

They both sank two-point shots — a new initiative this season — and were never afraid to go to the post, a good early sign for Steel fans.

Youngster Summer Temu also had some nice passages in the circle, and played with a wise head, as did New Zealand under-21 midcourter Serena Daunakamakama.

Daunakamakama, who earned a full contract this season after being a Steel replacement last year, often was the release option, driving through the middle of the court to open up the space wide and bring it through the court.

The Steel’s win over the Pulse, who were runners-up last year, was comprehensive, and they lead by 11 through the middle of the second quarter.

They looked slick through court and exploited the Pulse, who were missing key Silver Ferns in Kelly Jackson, Paris Mason, Tiana Metuarau, Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon.

The Steel ran goal for goal alongside the Magic for much of the game — the Magic led by four at halftime — before Ameliaranne Ekenasio drained several two-pointers in the final quarter to extend their lead.

It was a similar story against the Mystics. The Steel led for most of the game, including 41-38 at halftime, before the Mystics — who did not play Diamonds shooter Donnell Wallam — pulled away at the end of the third quarter.

The Steel have other preseason games against the Mainland Tactix and Southland men before their season gets under way against the Tactix on May 11.