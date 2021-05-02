Sunday, 2 May 2021

Steel holds on after Pulse fight back

    The Southern Steel has weathered a third quarter storm to claim its second win of the season.

    It beat the Central Pulse 56-52 in Invercargill today.

    The Steel looked in control and held a comfortable 29-22 lead at halftime.

    However, the Pulse hit back after the break and hauled in the deficit.

    It took a 36-35 lead late in the third quarter, before the Steel rallied to finish the quarter ahead.

    It then regained control in the final quarter to hold its lead.

    See tomorrow Otago Daily Times for more.

