Steel holds on after Pulse fight back

The Southern Steel has weathered a third quarter storm to claim its second win of the season.

It beat the Central Pulse 56-52 in Invercargill today.

The Steel looked in control and held a comfortable 29-22 lead at halftime.

However, the Pulse hit back after the break and hauled in the deficit.

It took a 36-35 lead late in the third quarter, before the Steel rallied to finish the quarter ahead.

It then regained control in the final quarter to hold its lead.

