Steel move games from Dunedin, Queenstown

The Southern Steel has relocated matches in Dunedin and Queenstown in an attempt to mitigate the threat of the omicron outbreak.

The matches scheduled for March 27 and April 17 will now be played in Invercargill.

Both Dunedin and Queenstown had been prominent in the southern omicron outbreak.

Steel chief executive Lana Winders said it was "just too risky" while Dunedin had such high case numbers.

The team was operating in bubble in Invercargill and looking to limit travel.

Games would have been played with significantly restricted crowds.

Dunedin's game on May 9, against the Central Pulse, remains on the schedule.