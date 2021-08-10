Steel pair named in Silver Ferns squad

Kate Heffernan. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Steel players Kate Heffernan and Tiana Metuarau have been included in the Silver Ferns squad named today.

Midcourter Heffernan and shooter Metuarau were named along with shooters Grace Nweke and Jamie Hume.

Nweke's Mystics teammate Peta Toeava has earned a recall after the pair had a major say in the ANZ Premiership grand final when they beat the Mainland Tactix over the weekend to cap off impressive seasons.

Despite good seasons, Whitney Souness and Kimiora Poi have dropped down to the Silver Ferns development squad.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said the depth of talent in the midcourt led to some difficult decisions on the final mix for the Silver Ferns.

"This has been an area which has been extremely competitive and that fight for positions is only going to add to the strength through the middle," she said.

Toeava could now add to her one test cap in 2018.

Dame Noeline said she had been impressed with the performances of Nweke, Metuarau and Hume throughout the ANZ Premiership and now they needed to take the next step within the Silver Ferns Squad.

Tiana Metuarau

The young trio join Maia Wilson, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (currently on maternity leave) and Te Paea Selby-Rickit in the shooting circle.

Netball World Cup-winning shooter Bailey Mes was unavailable for selection due to the management of her ongoing injuries. The priority will now be rest and rehabilitation in preparation for the 2022 season.

Several players are currently on return to play plans being managed by Netball NZ staff in consultation with ANZ Premiership teams to support their return to international netball.

These players were not considered for selection but will continue to work with Silver Ferns staff in the coming months.

These players include; Michaela Sokolich-Beatson (rehab of her Achilles), Bailey Mes (rehab of her knee), Phoenix Karaka and Katrina Rore (maternity leave), along with Kayla Johnson.

The Silver Ferns will meet the Australian Diamonds in a four-Test series for the Constellation Cup in October, playing on both sides of the Tasman.

Three training camps including all squad members will take place over the next two months, with a Silver Ferns team and captain for the international series to be selected following these.

2021/22 SILVER FERNS SQUAD

Shooters

Ameliaranne Ekenasio (maternity leave), Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson, Jamie Hume, Tiana Metuarau, Grace Nweke

Midcourters

Gina Crampton, Maddy Gordon, Claire Kersten, Shannon Saunders, Peta Toeava, Sam Winders, Kate Heffernan

Defenders

Karin Burger, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Kelly Jury, Jane Watson

2021/22 SILVER FERNS DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

Monica Falkner, Filda Vui, Whitney Souness, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Paris Lokotui, Kate Burley, Oceane Maihi, Georgia Tong