Steel upset Pulse in thriller

The Southern Steel has pulled off a thrilling upset in Invercargill tonight.

It beat the Central Pulse 51-47 in their ANZ Premiership encounter, turning around a 31-goal loss in their last match against the same opponent.

The Steel shot out to a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and after falling behind, finished the second quarter strongly to lead 26-25 at halftime.

It extended that margin to four in the decisive third quarter, before grinding out the win in a low-scoring fourth quarter.

