Sunday, 24 June 2018

Tactix edge Steel in thriller

    1. Sport
    2. Netball

    The Southern Steel has lost a tight game against the Mainland Tactix in Dunedin this afternoon.

    The Steel led most of the fourth quarter, but the Tactix got back in front with two and a half minutes to go to emerge 53-52 victors.

    It had been a tense game the whole way, the lead changing hands several times.

    The Steel trailed 13-11 at the first break and pegged that back to 27-26 at halftime.

    It fell back to 38-34 midway through the third quarter, before tying things again at 38-38 and holding that at 40-40 at the final break.

    The loss was the Steel's second in a row, the first time since 2016 it has lost consecutive games.

    See tomorrow's Otago Daily Times for more.

