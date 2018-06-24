Tactix edge Steel in thriller

The Southern Steel has lost a tight game against the Mainland Tactix in Dunedin this afternoon.

The Steel led most of the fourth quarter, but the Tactix got back in front with two and a half minutes to go to emerge 53-52 victors.

It had been a tense game the whole way, the lead changing hands several times.

The Steel trailed 13-11 at the first break and pegged that back to 27-26 at halftime.

It fell back to 38-34 midway through the third quarter, before tying things again at 38-38 and holding that at 40-40 at the final break.

The loss was the Steel's second in a row, the first time since 2016 it has lost consecutive games.

See tomorrow's Otago Daily Times for more.