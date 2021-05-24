Tactix gets one back over Steel

The Mainland Tactix has reversed its opening weekend loss to the Southern Steel.

A strong first half helped the Canterbury team to a 60-50 win over the southerners in Invercargill tonight.

It followed a drubbing from the Steel in the first game of the ANZ Premiership.

An 18-12 second quarter was pivotal as the Steel trailed 31-23 at halftime.

From there it looked to pull back several times, although was unable to get closer than four.

Defensive duo Jane Watson and Karin Burger were superb for the Tactix, bringing energy and picking off passes.

Meanwhile Kimiora Poi was similarly influential in the midcourt.

