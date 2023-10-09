Taurua gains time to asses her future

Noeline Taurua, PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Noeline Taurua has been given a few more months as Silver Ferns coach but her future remains unclear.

Netball New Zealand yesterday announced it had extended the contract of Taurua to finish out the international calendar, which ends in January.

Taurua is planning for a four-test Constellation Cup series against Australia, starting on Thursday night in Melbourne, and her contract had been set to expire at the end of the series.

Her contract extension means she will now also coach the Silver Ferns for an international series in January, which is yet to be confirmed.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said they were pleased to be able to offer an extension on Taurua’s coaching contract, and the appointment made sense so the coach could oversee the remainder of the international calendar.

“It was important that our players had that certainty heading into the rest of the season which, following this month’s Constellation Cup against Australia, includes a series that the Silver Ferns will compete in January,” she said.

“Noeline is a coach who we have the utmost respect for, and it was also important to us that we gave her the proper time to consider her next step and begin the process of a coaching appointment for the new netball cycle with the next Silver Ferns international season not due to start until September 2024.”

Taurua has been in charge of the Silver Ferns since taking over in late 2018.

She guided them to Netball World Cup glory a year later, but they have since slumped in form, and they could manage only fourth at the recent World Cup.

Taurua said she was pleased to be able to sign a contract extension before giving herself adequate time to consider her coaching future.

“The extension of my contract into the new year allows me the time to have those discussions with Netball New Zealand about the processes, and to connect with whanau to decide on what lies ahead going forward," Taurua said.

"I am honoured to be able to coach the Silver Ferns through to the end of what has been an incredibly busy season.

"For now, I don’t have to take my focus away from international duties."

The Silver Ferns are now preparing for this month’s Constellation Cup against Australia, which includes two tests in Australia and two in New Zealand, on the back of a Taini Jamison Trophy win over England.

— Staff reporter