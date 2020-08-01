Skip to main content
Dunedin
10
|
5
Monday,
Mon,
17
August
Aug
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Netball
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Otago
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Final to go ahead but Steel game off
The ANZ Premiership final will go ahead.
Third-quarter rally could not close gap for St Hilda’s
Third-quarter rally could not close gap for St Hilda’s
It was an odd day for netball in Dunedin with no spectators in the Edgar Centre, but it made no difference to Southern’s performance against St Hilda’s Senior A.
Premier grade boasts wealth of talent in coaching
Premier grade boasts wealth of talent in coaching
Dunedin club netballers are spoiled. Very spoiled.
Former Steel shooters on fire across ditch
Former Steel shooters on fire across ditch
You would not blame the Southern Steel if it felt a little envious looking across the Tasman.
Non-neutral umpires allowed for netball tests
Non-neutral umpires allowed for netball tests
The next time the Silver Ferns play a test, it could be controlled by non-neutral umpires for the first time in several years.
Steel coach laments: ‘It feels a bit odd’
Steel coach laments: ‘It feels a bit odd’
Southern Steel coach Reinga Bloxham could not help but feel the season came full circle yesterday.
Steel game on Sunday cancelled
Steel game on Sunday cancelled
The Southern Steel will not play in Dunedin this weekend.
Restrictions cast doubt over sporting events in South
Restrictions cast doubt over sporting events in South
There's doubt as to whether crowds will be able to attend this weekend's southern sporting events, including the Highlanders clash with the Hurricanes in Dunedin.
Tactix make first grand final
Tactix make first grand final
The Mainland Tactix have made their first ever grand final, beating the Central Pulse 39-32 in the ANZ Premiership in Wellington.
Valley Karaka wins to maintain unbeaten run
Valley Karaka wins to maintain unbeaten run
Valley Karaka retained its unbeaten run in the premier North Otago competition when it defeated Maheno Green 33-23 at the Hine Marae courts on Saturday.
College wins top-of-table clash
College wins top-of-table clash
In the battle of the top of the table, College defeated the Southern Magpies 46-43 in the Dunedin premier grade at the Edgar Centre on Saturday.
Dunn key as Pulse secures berth in final
Dunn key as Pulse secures berth in final
Aliyah Dunn has done it again.
Heffernan plans to go hard at home
Heffernan plans to go hard at home
Kate Heffernan has had some added motivation lately.
Steel proves home is where the wins are
Steel proves home is where the wins are
It was a night the Southern Steel had waited all season for.
Steel took ‘one for the team’: Taurua
Steel took ‘one for the team’: Taurua
The Southern Steel has "taken one for the team", Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said this week.
Dunn expecting noisy reception on Invercargill return
Dunn expecting noisy reception on Invercargill return
The Pulse's Aliyah Dunn hasn't been back home for some time but knows it will be a noisy reception when she finally gets to Invercargill this weekend to play netball.
Home support going to be crucial for Steel
Home support going to be crucial for Steel
"Hmmm" came the response.
No pain, no gain
No pain, no gain
Black Ferns training squad member lock Chelsea Bremner, of Canterbury, lifts weights in Auckland yesterday.
Win snatched from Steel at the death
Win snatched from Steel at the death
That one hurt. The Southern Steel showed plenty of grit to get back into a position to win. But the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic snatched victory in the final moment.
Horror start costs Steel; Saunders expected to play tonight
Horror start costs Steel; Saunders expected to play tonight
Not another injury — the Steel has had more than its share this season.
