Top netball players agree to salary freeze

Silver Ferns player (from left Sam Sinclair, Gina Crampton, Whitney Souness and Kimiora Poi) were among those that have a agreed to a salary freeze. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's top netball players have agreed to a salary freeze.

Silver Ferns and ANZ Premiership players will have their 20% retainers frozen until May 7.

It was an agreement reached by Netball New Zealand, the Premiership teams and the New Zealand Netball Players Association, having been agreed in principle from April 10.

It would ease the pressure on organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netball NZ High Performance Manager Keir Hansen said players had been hugely supportive of their teams and organisations in the midst of an extremely tough financial situation.

“Netball, along with all other sports and businesses are feeling the effects of COVID-19 and while this salary freeze for anyone is challenging this will go a long way in helping secure the ongoing viability of teams."

NZNPA representative Steph Bond said the country’s elite players are fully aware of the current landscape and have been extremely supportive of sustaining the future of the sport.

“Players understand that they play an important role in ensuring the long-term future of the sport including its financial viability. We remain committed to working with stakeholders to ensure our sport survives and getting back to the court when the opportunity presents itself."

Netball NZ, Teams and NZNPA are now in planning for the back end of the year to develop playing options that will influence what happens for players beyond 7 May.