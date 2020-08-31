Valley Karaka stays on top

Valley Karaka retained its place at the top of the premier table when it defeated Maheno Rebels 33-11 on Saturday.

Karaka, which led through all four quarters, got away to a great start and led 10-2. Maheno pushed hard in the second quarter but still trailed by nine goals.

Kara Cox was dominant in the shooting circle for Karaka while Mikayla Cleveland was patient on attack with some great circle feeds to the shooters.

Waitaki Girls Wildfire came out firing against Valley Koru with some exceptional phases of play that kept Koru only four points in the lead at the first quarter.

However, the experience of Valley came to the fore in the second quarter enabling it to lead 20-17. From then on, it was virtually goal for goal in the second half as the game finished 32-32.

St Kevin’s A was too strong for Athletic Maroon and pulled away for a 37-21 victory. St Kevin’s led 8-3 after the first quarter and led 16-9 at halftime.

Goal attack Laura Scobier played well.

Waitaki Lightning Strike was back to full strength and fought gallantly against Maheno Rebels.

The game was tight until the third quarter when Lightning Strike took a two-goal lead.

The experience of Maheno took over in the final quarter and, with some accurate passes under pressure, it secured a four-goal victory.

- Terry O'Neill