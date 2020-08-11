Valley Karaka wins to maintain unbeaten run

Photo: ODT files.

Valley Karaka retained its unbeaten run in the premier North Otago competition when it defeated Maheno Green 33-23 at the Hine Marae courts on Saturday.

Valley Karaka took the first quarter 7-5 and maintained its advantage throughout — 14-9, 23-15 and 33-23.

Maheno Green could not finish off while Valley’s shooters were sharp and responded quickly on rebounds.

Maheno’s Nga Yaxley had a high work rate on defence and attack while for Karaka Sarah Newlands and Nicki Wallace had great defensive games.

St Kevin’s A had a slow start but led 8-4 after the first quarter against Maheno Rebels.

St Kevin’s lifted its game in the second quarter to lead 17-6 at halftime.

St Kevin’s made changes at the second quarter.

Strong St Kevin’s defence in the third quarter put it out to 27-11 and it eventually won 34-12.

Jasmine Emery and Tegan Souness were strong on defence and Annie Metcalfe had a versatile game.

Maheno Rebels goal keep Shannon Parsons came up with some good balls in the circle.

Valley Koru and Athletic Maroon were tied 10-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Valley Koru had a two-goal edge at halftime, Amber Direen impressing on defence.

For Athletic Maroon, Brenna Johnson and Megan Greene did well.

Koru was held to a two-goal margin at halftime but pulled away to 36-27 at the end of the third quarter and took the game 46-39.

Waitaki Girls’ Lightning Strike edged Waitaki Girls’ Wildfire 37-31.

Both sides showed outstanding flair in a free-flowing game but it was Lightning Strike which was much more clinical.

Wildfire made slight changes to its forward line, narrowing the margin to just two goals going into the final quarter.

The experienced heads of Maddi Mansfield and Nelle Loper steadied the ship and in-form shooter Brylee Milmine calmly slotted her goals to give Lightning Strike its first win of the season.

The best of the Wildfire was the midcourt duo of Kaitlin King and Laura Dunshea.

- Terry O'Neill