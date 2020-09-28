Valley pips Maheno in closely contested final

The Valley Karaka team and supporters celebrate after winning the North Otago premier netball final in Oamaru on Sunday. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

Valley Karaka won the North Otago premier club final on Saturday, but it was a close run thing.

Valley beat Maheno Green 31-29 after being down 16-13 at halftime and 24-21 with just one quarter left.

Valley started strongly, pushing Maheno into unforced errors. Maheno Green was not lying down though, and clawed its way back into the game from a seven-goal deficit with some impressive team defence in the second quarter.

The third quarter was all Maheno's, with strong connections coming through the court, and it went into the fourth quarter with a three-goal lead.

Maheno even led the fourth quarter with a few minutes to go, but Valley then came back and in the end ran out the winner by two.

Maheno's Hayley Lawrence had an outstanding game at wing attack, while Suzy Oakes played a strong game at goal shoot.

Karaka worked tirelessly for the full 40 minutes. It was a full team effort to come away with the win. Rihi Schultz was the standout player, playing at both ends of the court. Leeanne Mavor was calm on attack.

In the playoff for third and fourth, St Kevin’s Senior A beat Valley Koru 39-35, coming back from trailing 23-19 at halftime.

In the battle for fifth and sixth, Waitaki Girls’ High School Wildfire beat Athletic Maroon 39-26. Maheno Rebels beat Waitaki Girls’ Lightning Strike 33-24 in the battle for seventh and eighth.