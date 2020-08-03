Wildfire carries on winning way

Waitaki Girls’ Wildfire continued on its winning way when it defeated Athletic Maroon 33-27 in the North Otago club competition on Saturday.

After Athletic had held Wildfire to 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, it put pressure on the young Wildfire, forcing it into uncharacteristic errors.

Athletic showed strong defence and some outstanding shooting from Renee Webster meant it led Athletic 20-16 at halftime.

In the second half, Wildfire start to pull away with some outstanding defence from goal keep Charlotte Weir and accurate shooting from Ryah McLeod.

Athletic played a steady game on the slippery surface. Unfortunately, an injury to Kelly Hughes meant Moana Bufton had to play goal shoot for Athletic.

Robyn Williams showed good form at the defensive end.

Maheno Rebels improved on its opening day and kept Valley Koru honest, Jenna Wylie having a strong game at goal shoot before Valley Koru pulled away for a 34-24 win.

Koru worked well as a team to overcome some tough defensive pressure from Maheno.

Angie Talanoa stood out on defence and Cella van Kempen led by example in midcourt.

Maheno Green led 6-5 in the first quarter before St Kevin’s A went out to a 12-9 lead at halftime.

The defensive work of Kat Kawau, Sonya McDonald and Anika Smith could not be converted through the hoop for Maheno.

St Kevin’s A came back strongly in the second quarter, Peta Kato shooting 100% to give St Kevin’s a 13-9 halftime lead.

Maheno Green came back strongly in the last quarter to snatch a 21-20 win. For St Kevin’s A, Harriet Heaphy stepped up well while Tegan Souness attacked well.

It was a rough day at the office for the Waitaki Girls’ Lightning Strike team against Valley Karaka.

With the bulk of the team being rested for its Monday interschool, it was the perfect opportunity to blood the next generation and introduce them to the rigours of the top grade, especially against an uncompromising Valley Karaka side.

The best for Strike was year 9 goal attack Emily Mavor and goal keep Megan Creedy. Kaylah Rawson, a new recruit for Valley, played well against some of her former team-mates.

Leanne Mavor worked hard at centre for Valley with impressive feeds into the circle.

In the other premier game, the New World men’s team beat Maheno Rebels 35-15.

