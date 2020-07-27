Wildfire gives Rebels tough introduction

Maheno Rebels started in the deep end facing last season’s champion, Waitaki Girls’ Wildfire in the opening day of the North Otago club competition on Saturday.

It found it tough going, losing 37-13.

Rebels pushed the opposition in the first and third quarters but were inconsistent, although captain Tara Keen and wing defence Micayla Brensell worked well shutting down opposition ball close to the circle.

Wildfire produced some unforced errors but midcourt dynamos captain Laura Dunshea and Kaitlyn King featured in some fine combination.

McKenzie Campbell and a talented young goal defence Bailey Chapman stood out.

Last season’s finalist Maheno Green gave a seamless performance against Athletic Maroon. New players Kate and Hayley Lawrence and Phillipa Masoe fitted into the game plan well while the midcourt trio of Anika Smith, Kat Kawau and Kate Lawrence were impressive. Goal defence Moana Bufton and wing defence-centre Megan Green worked tirelessly and combined well on defence.

Valley Karaka started slowly against St Kevin’s Senior A, trailing 10-5 after the first quarter and 18-17 after the second, before it pulled away in the third quarter to lead 28-24.

St Kevin’s fought back but came up short, losing 34-32.

Valley Koru took an early lead 9-5 against WGHS Lightning Strike and dominated the other three quarters 20-16, 33-24 to win 45-32.

For Valley, Brianna Weir was a standout in the midcourt, playing her first game in the blue and gold colours.

Lightning Strike shot out to an early lead. Its

best were goal shoot Brylee Milmine and midcourters Meadow Neill and Nelle Loper.

In the other premier grade game, the men’s team beat Athletic Maroon 44-23.

- Terry O'Neill

