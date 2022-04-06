New Zealand cyclists Ally Wollaston (left) and Bryony Botha celebrate their success at the Oceania championships. PHOTO: MICHAEL SHIPPLEY/AUSCYCLING

The emergence of the women’s team sprint along with unexpected outstanding form from Aaron Gate and Ally Wollaston set the tone for further success for the New Zealand team on the final night of the Oceania championships in Brisbane.

With an eye on the Commonwealth Games and the world championships, the new women’s sprint trio proved world-class this week.

Rebecca Petch, Olivia King and Ellesse Andrews lowered their national record set at the recent national championships twice this week, now down to 47.589sec, which would have qualified them third-fastest at last year’s world championships.

The spark came from Olympic BMX semifinalist Petch, who produced starting times up with the best in the world with support from King and the power and purpose from Tokyo medallist Andrews, who was the fastest third-wheel.

"It was cool lining up with the girls, and being able to share it with the team was really special," Petch said.

"I think there’s so much more to come from the team, which is really exciting."

The remainder of the final day belonged to the four-discipline omnium, a key Olympic and world championship event. Zealand riders won three of the four titles up for grabs.

Wollaston was third in the scratch race, fourth in the tempo and won the elimination to trail team-mate Bryony Botha by four points going into the points race.

Wollaston won four sprints and scored points in the other three to finish on 143 points. Botha was on 134 and Australian Sophie Edwards on 125 with Kiwi Ella Wyllie impressing to finish fourth.

Waikato rider Wollaston, who won the scratch race on the first day and the madison on Monday, and was part of the winning team pursuit, was not expecting much success this week.

"It definitely was a surprise. I have been Covid-free for only two weeks now.

"I am relieved to earn a spot for the team for worlds and really happy with my performances."

That effort was matched by the mercurial Gate, the 2017 omnium world champion, who was third in the scratch, fourth in the tempo and won the elimination to trail team-mate Tom Sexton by 10 points.

Gate was again supreme in the points race, lapping the field twice for 40 bonus points and picking up points in seven of 10 sprints to finish on 171 points, a huge 35 points clear of compatriot George Jackson.

Earlier, Auckland rider Joel Douglas claimed the junior men’s omnium with wins in the tempo and elimination, before winning four of seven sprints to dominate the points race.

The New Zealand elite team sprint trio, including some development riders, were second in their final against Australia.

In para cycling, Sarah Ellington was second in the C2 individual pursuit in 4min 13.874sec with team-mate Nicole Murray winning the WC5 3000m pursuit in 3min 33.245sec.

Devon Briggs made a fast start but had to hang on to claim the men’s C4 4000m pursuit final in 4min 53.926sec over Australian Luke Taylor, while Ben Westenberg was caught in the MC5 final.

- Queenstown rider Oliver Watson-Palmer has been named in the New Zealand track team for the world junior championships.

Watson-Palmer, the national junior scratch champion, will join 12 other New Zealand riders at the championships in Tel Aviv in August.