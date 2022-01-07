Sarah Scott

North East bowler Sarah Scott and Alexandra bowler Linley O’Callaghan were the leading Otago performers after the opening rounds of the women’s singles at the New Zealand championships in Christchurch.

Scott breezed through the initial stages of qualifying with four straight wins to guarantee a place in post-section play.

She opened with a 21-14 win over Tracey Wilkinson (Burnside) and a 21-9 win over Bronwyn Hamilton (Darfield) on Thursday. A 21-6 takedown of Skye Renes (Takapuna) completed a perfect opening day for Scott.

Yesterday, she beat Lisa Mundell (Central Cambridge) 21-10.

O’Callaghan also finished day one with three wins.

She opened with a 21-12 win over Gillian Beale (Woodend), and was gifted a win by forfeit in the second round. A 21-6 thumping of Papamoa bowler Sally Ann Cox wrapped the ideal start.

Other Otago bowlers were also in the mix after the first rounds of qualifying.

Queenstown bowler Christine Buchanan came within a whisker of a perfect start. She won three of her opening four matches, the only blemish a thrilling 21-20 loss to Robyne Walker (Takapuna).

Ange Francis (North East Valley) also lost to Walker but won her three other matches in the same section.

Among Francis’ scalps was that of Bev Morel, part of the champion pairs team on Wednesday.

Debbie Jackson (Arrowtown) and Cathy King (Andersons Bay) each had two wins from the opening rounds.

Barbara Walker (Fairfield), Peta Kiddey (Wanaka), Brooke Craik (North East Valley), Bronwyn Stevens (North East Valley), Louise Natta (Fairfield) and Barbara Wilson (Wanaka) all won one of their opening three matches, while Hilda Bennett (North East Valley) was winless through three rounds.

Some Otago combinations were also looking strong in the men’s pairs.

Keanu Darby and Terry Scott (North East Valley), Miguel Rodriguez and Owen Bennett (St Kilda), Sheldon Bagrie-Howley and Oliver Mason (Forbury Park), and Patrick Houlahan and Howard O’Donnell (Clyde) all won three of their first four matches.

Bob Sanders and Jamie Nicol (Wakari), Bruce Kelly and Mike Howard (Oamaru Phoenix), and Graham Cook and Keith McFadyen (Brighton) all had two wins out of three.