Dunedin
14
14
|
6
Tuesday,
10
Tue,
10
August
Aug
2021
Olympics
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
NZ Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore dies aged 24
Olympian cyclist Olivia Podmore has died aged 24.
‘Amazing’ result for Butcher
‘Amazing’ result for Butcher
Of course he would rather have been in Tokyo — but Prague was a decent substitute for Finn Butcher.
The Olympics according to Meikle and Seconi
The Olympics according to Meikle and Seconi
The Tokyo Olympics were under a Covid cloud but turned out pretty well. ODT sports editor Hayden Meikle and reporter Adrian Seconi reflect on an entertaining fortnight.
Celebrating a golden Games
Celebrating a golden Games
They were the Olympic Games that were not supposed to happen.
Curtain falls on Olympics for Kiwi athletes
Curtain falls on Olympics for Kiwi athletes
Kiwi Holly Edmondston has finished a respectable 10th in the women's omnium, after a gruelling day in the four-race event.
Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy as greatest marathon runner
Kenya's Kipchoge cements legacy as greatest marathon runner
About 30 kilometres into the men's marathon in Sapporo, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge pulled away from the pack and began running his own race, chasing immortality.
Valerie Adams named NZ's Closing Ceremony flagbearer
Valerie Adams named NZ's Closing Ceremony flagbearer
Dame Valerie Adams has been named New Zealand Team Closing Ceremony flagbearer (Te Pou Hapai) for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Rock star's daughter wins silver medal for Team USA
Rock star's daughter wins silver medal for Team USA
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of singer Bruce Springsteen, made her first Olympics count by bagging a silver medal in the team show jumping final alongside Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward.
Ko takes bronze after playoff
Ko takes bronze after playoff
Lydia Ko has created a slice of Olympic history, claiming a brilliant bronze medal in Tokyo.
Fourth place for NZ women's K4 team
Fourth place for NZ women's K4 team
The New Zealand women's K4 500m team - which includes Olympic champion Lisa Carrington - have narrowly missed out on winning a medal in the final this afternoon.
Family proud: 'It was amazing, ants-in-your-pants stuff’
Family proud: 'It was amazing, ants-in-your-pants stuff’
There were tears in Pisa Moorings, near Cromwell, on Thursday night as outsider Ellesse Andrews claimed a silver medal in the women’s keirin cycling at Tokyo 2020.
Kiwi cyclist continues to impress at Games
Kiwi cyclist continues to impress at Games
New Kiwi cycling star Ellesse Andrews has remained on a roll in the Tokyo velodrome, advancing to tonight's 1/16 finals in the women's sprint.
Lydia Ko in mix for medal as weather threatens final round
Lydia Ko in mix for medal as weather threatens final round
Lydia Ko has moved into a medal position at the women's golf tournament at the Tokyo Games - and will now be left watching the skies.
New Zealand into K4 semis at Games
New Zealand into K4 semis at Games
Lisa Carrington's bid for four Olympic medals in Tokyo is well and truly alive.
Another two medals: silver for Kiwi cyclists
Another two medals: silver for Kiwi cyclists
NZ have claimed two cycling medals at the Tokyo Olympics, a silver to cyclist Ellesse Andrews in the women's Keirin and a silver to Campbell Stewart in the Omnium.
Our five-star Olympian
Our five-star Olympian
Lisa Carrington has paddled her way into our hearts during the past nine years and did it again yesterday.
Willis bows out of Tokyo Games
Willis bows out of Tokyo Games
Nick Willis may have been eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics at the semifinal stage - but he hasn't lost his famous sense of humour.
Tom Walsh bags shot put bronze
Tom Walsh bags shot put bronze for NZ
Tom Walsh has gone from the edge of elimination to the Olympic podium once again.
Lisa Carrington makes history at Games
Lisa Carrington makes history at Games
Lisa Carrington now stands alone as New Zealand's most decorated Olympian.
Crash costs Kiwi cyclists bronze
Crash costs Kiwi cyclists bronze
A riveting race for the bronze medal in the men's team pursuit between NZ and Australia turned hollow on the track of the Izu Velodrome, with the Kiwis losing a rider to a crash inside the final 1700m of the 4000m race.
