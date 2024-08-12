Another two medals overnight

Women's Omnium Bronze medalist Ally Wollaston and Women's Sprint Gold medalist Ellesse Andrews proudly show their medals on the podium last night (NZ time). PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Another two medals were added to New Zealand's tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics overnight.

Ellesse Andrews bagged her third medal of the Paris Olympics - a gold in the women's sprint cycling, her 'bonus' event and shortly afterwards Ally Wollaston came from behind to win a bronze medal in the women's omnium - the last race of the Paris Olympics. It was her second medal of the games having won silver in the women's team pursuit earlier in the week.

Andrews faced off against German rider Lea Friedrich in a best-of-three format. Andrews took the lead in the first race and never relinquished it, slicing home to beat Friedrich by 0.095 seconds. She then started her second medal race sitting behind Friedrich, but raised the pace with two laps to go and blasted past the German for the win.

In the omnium Woolaston finished behind Jennifer Valente of the United States and Daria Pikulik of Poland. Valente had 144 points, Pikulik 131 and Wollaston 125.

These final two medals brought New Zealand's total medal haul for the Paris Olympics to 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze.