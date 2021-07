2021-07-31t023852z_1302722350_sp1eh7v07codn_rtrmadp_3_olympics-2020-rug-w-team7-sfnl-000100.jpg Fiji's Laisana Likuceva tries to tackle Black Fern Sarah Hirini during their semifinal match. Photo: Reuters

The Black Ferns have won their semi-final clash 22-17 against Fiji in the Women's Sevens to set up a gold medal chance at the Tokyo Olympics.

It took a final try in extra time to do it as the game was drawn 17-all at fulltime this afternoon.

The Black Ferns managed to score after three minutes of extra time.

They will play France for the gold medal in the final at 9pm.