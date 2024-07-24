Canadians caught spying on Football Ferns in France

A drone was flown over a Football Ferns training session in France. File photo: Getty

An Olympic spying scandal has erupted after Canada were caught flying a drone over a Football Ferns' training session in France.

A Canadian support staff member who operated the drone has been detained by police after New Zealand management reported the incident in Saint Etienne in central France.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review.

“Team support members immediately reported the incident to police, leading to the drone operator, who has been identified as a support staff member of the wider Canadian Women’s football team, to be detained,” an NZOC statement said.

“The NZOC has formally lodged the incident with the IOC integrity unit and has asked Canada for a full review.”

“The NZOC and New Zealand Football are committed to upholding the integrity and fairness of the Olympic Games and are deeply shocked and disappointed by this incident, which occurred just three days before the sides are due to face each other in their opening game of Paris 2024.

“At this time the NZOC’s main priority is to support the New Zealand women’s football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign,” the statement said.

Team Canada has issued an apology and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The teams player their opening match at the Olympics in Saint Etienne on Friday morning (NZT).