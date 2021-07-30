Clareburt fails to cause upset in 200m individual medley final

Lewis Clareburt. Photo: Getty Images

Swimmer Lewis Clareburt has finished eighth in the 200m individual medley in the Olympic pool this afternoon.

Clareburt looked to have made up a few spots in the final 50m of freestyle but faded to last place over the final ten metres.

Wang Shun won gold in the event.

Clareburt had a time of 1min 57.55sec in the semifinal and finished the final in a time of 1min 57.70sec.

He finished seventh in the 400m event.

Before the race Clareburt said he was feeling calm.

"I think I can surprise myself, there can be upsets in any shape and form. Now the pressure is off I can go have fun and race fast."

Clareburt's race came after a golden hour for New Zealand rowers - the men's eight team won New Zealand's second gold medal at the Olympics this afternoon, following Emma Twigg's earlier triumph.

Twigg took out the gold in the women's single sculls final, while the women's eight team won silver.

RNZ and NZ Herald