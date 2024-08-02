Fairweather finishes third in 800m freestyle heat

Erika Fairweather competes in the pool at the Paris Olympics. File photo: Reuters

Dunedin swimmer Erika Fairweather has finished third in the first women's 800m freestyle heat at the Paris Olympics tonight.

Australia's Lani Pallister was first and Germany's Isabel Gose second.

Fairweather earlier with Eve Thomas, Caitlin Deans and Laticia Transom, helped make history this morning when they were the first Kiwi women to compete in a relay final at an Olympic Games.

The foursome finished eighth in the 4x200m relay, which was won by Australia. The USA finished second and China third.

It was Fairweather's third appearance in a final in Paris, after her fourth placing in the 400m freestyle and seventh in the 200m freestyle