Fairweather seventh in 200m final

Erika Fairweather competing in the 200 metres freestyle at the Paris Games. Photo: Getty Images

Erika Fairweather has finished seventh in the women’s 200m freestyle final at the Paris Olympics.

The Dunedin swimmer clocked in at 1min 55.59sec this morning (NZ time).

Mollie O’Callaghan, of Australia, won gold after an explosive final 50m to set a new Olympic record in 1min 53.27sec.

She won gold ahead of her Australian team-mate and world recorder holder Ariarne Titmus, denying Titmus the chance to become the first woman to defend the 200m and 400m Olympic titles, who won silver in 1min 53.81sec.

Siobhan Haughey, of Hong Kong, who won gold the world championships in Doha, won bronze in 1min 54.55sec.

Racing in lane 1, Fairweather, who won silver in the 200m at the world championships, produced a steady race, but the Australians led from the front and just powered home with ease for a double podium finish.

It marks Fairweather’s second final at the Paris Olympics this week. She finished fourth in the women’s 400m freestyle just missing the podium on Sunday morning.

Titmus also won that event, Canadian Summer McIntosh won silver and American Katie Ledecky won bronze.

Fairweather said she was pleased with this morning's race after a hard couple of days following the 400m.

"I just love having fun racing and I think that's just what I tried to focus on tonight, not the time or the outcome, just having fun with how I was swimming in the water,'' Fairweather told Sky Sport.

She was thrilled to see her family in the crowd - giving her father a quick hug as she grabbed her accreditation - after not having any crowds at her debut Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's so special having them here.''

With a short break in her schedule now, Fairweather would keep training ahead of her final 4x200m freestyle relay and 800m events.

But she looked forward to having some time off.

"I'm excited to have a morning tomorrow spectating and cheering on the rest of the team, but other than that, just prep for the next.''

Fairweather’s attention now turns to her team event racing in the 4x200m freestyle – alongside Dunedin’s Caitlin Deans – in their heat scheduled for 9pm on Thursday (NZ time).

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz