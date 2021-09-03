Howarth makes 50m butterfly final

Nikita Howarth finished fifth in her heat of the 50m S7 butterfly and will race in the final tonight. Photo; Getty Images

New Zealand swimmer Nikita Howarth is through to the finals of the 50m butterfly S7 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Howarth finished fifth in her heat this afternoon in a time of 38.46sec to qualify in the final spot.

Canada's Danielle Dorris finished fastest in the heats, setting a new world and paralympic games record time of 33.51sec.

Howarth, of Te Awamutu, finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke SB7 final on Wednesday, just 1.63 seconds off the bronze medal.

The 22-year-old became New Zealand's youngest Paralympian in London nine years ago, when aged 13, and won gold and silver in medley and butterfly events at Rio.

She had a highly promising go at cycling before returning to the water for the Tokyo Games.