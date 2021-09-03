Howarth makes 50m butterfly final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Howarth finished fifth in her heat this afternoon in a time of 38.46sec to qualify in the final spot.
Canada's Danielle Dorris finished fastest in the heats, setting a new world and paralympic games record time of 33.51sec.
Howarth, of Te Awamutu, finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke SB7 final on Wednesday, just 1.63 seconds off the bronze medal.
The 22-year-old became New Zealand's youngest Paralympian in London nine years ago, when aged 13, and won gold and silver in medley and butterfly events at Rio.
She had a highly promising go at cycling before returning to the water for the Tokyo Games.