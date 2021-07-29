Lewis Clareburt impresses to make 200m individual medley final

Lewis Clareburt qualified for the final of the 200m individual medley. Photo: Getty Images

Lewis Clareburt will have another opportunity at an Olympic medal after qualifying for the final of the 200m individual medley today.



The 22-year-old finished fourth in his semifinal heat with a time of 1min 57.55sec, which was enough to see him qualify as the seventh-fastest for the eight-man final.

As was the case in his first heat of the event, Clareburt needed a big final 50m to overcome a deficit, making the turn at the 150m mark in seventh place.

He turned in his second-fastest leg of the race on the freestyle leg, finishing the final 50m in 27.72sec. His fastest was the butterfly, kicking off his race with a 25.15sec leg.

Clareburt has impressed in his two heats at the 200m length so far. After missing out on a medal in the 400m individual medley, his primary event, Clareburt said the pressure would be off his shoulders for the 200m.

"I think I can surprise myself," Clareburt said of his chances in the 200m event after the 400m final. "There can be upsets in any shape and form. Now the pressure is off I can go have fun and race fast."

China's Wang Shun was the fastest qualifier for the 200m final, posting a time of 1min 56.22sec, ahead of Great Britain's Duncan Scott (1min 56.69sec) and Japan's Seto Daiya (1min 56.86sec).

The final is set to run at 2.16pm on Friday.