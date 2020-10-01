Thursday, 1 October 2020

NZ names 470 pair for Olympics

    Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox have earned selection in the New Zealand team for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

    They will compete in the men’s 470 sailing.

    The pair are the first athletes selected since Covid-19 forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are now scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

    Snow-Hansen and Willcox were formally selected yesterday at Auckland’s Wakatere Boating Club, Snow-Hansen’s home club.

    Both are experienced campaigners. It will be Snow-Hansen’s third Olympic Games and Willcox’s second.

    "In a year with so much uncertainty, it’s awesome to have that confirmation which will allow us to focus on the Games and our goal of winning a medal for New Zealand," Snow-Hansen said.

    "Every Olympics is special and I’m just as happy to be selected this time around as any other time.

    "It’s awesome to be able to tell our friends and family and take a moment to celebrate."

    Snow-Hansen was fifth in the men’s 470 at the 2012 London Olympics with Jason Saunders.

    He later teamed up with Willcox in 2013 and went on to finish 10th in Rio in 2016.

