Olympics: Rowing pairs ease into semis

    Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler did it easy in their opening race at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Getty
    Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast have made their mark in Tokyo, winning their opening heat of the women's pairs regatta in dominant fashion.

    The Kiwi duo showed why many have tipped them as one of the country's top medal hopes, cruising to victory against their counterparts from Denmark, Ireland and Spain.

    The four crews all got off the starting line well, but it wasn't long before the New Zealanders were racing from the front.

    Gracefully gliding over the water with every stroke, Gowler and Prendergast held a five second lead by the 1000m mark of the 2000m race.

    The rest of the heat did make up ground in the second half, but the Kiwis comfortably crossed the line about three seconds ahead of Denmark in second place, with Spain taking out third and sending the Irish duo into the repechage.

    Winning the heat, Gowler and Prendergast automatically progress through to the semifinals of the event.

    Men's pair through to semis, despite third-place finish

    Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson have secured automatic qualification into the semifinals of the men's pair, finishing their opening heat in third place.

    The pair finished well behind Australia in first and Italy in second after the two teams charged ahead early. The French pair rounded out the heat.

    The Italians got off to the best start of the four pairs, holding a slim lead early on before the Australians got into a rhythm and shot past them.

    The Kiwis battled away in third for the entire race, comfortably ahead of the French but well back from the leading two.

