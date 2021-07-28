Pair set sights on NZ's first tennis medal after making semis

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell of New Zealand celebrate after match point during their Men's Doubles Quarterfinal match against Robert Farah and Juan-Sebastian Cabalon of Colombia. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand could well be in to win its first Olympic medal in Tennis after the success of men's doubles team of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus.

Today Daniell and Venus made the semifinals after beating the third-seeded Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

If they win their next match against Croatians Marin Čilić and Ivan Dodig they will be guaranteed a medal regardless of the outcome. If they lose their semifinal they will have to battle it out for bronze.

Daniell is currently ranked 50 in the world for men's doubles while Venus is number 20 in the world, having claimed a Grand Slam title in 2017 at Roland Garros with partner Ryan Harrison of the USA.

The pair were given a walkover in their second-round match, with the Dutch duo of Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer forced to forfeit after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

Kei Nishikori (left) and Ben McLachlan playing on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

Otago tennis player Ben McLachlan has made it to the quarterfinals with his partner Kei Nishikori. They are set to face the top seeded Croatian team of Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić on the centre court.

Queenstowner McLachlan is ranked 38th in the world for men's doubles and has been playing under the Japanese flag since 2017.