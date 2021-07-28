Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Pair set sights on NZ's first tennis medal after making semis

    1. Sport
    2. Olympics

    Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell of New Zealand celebrate after match point during their Men's Doubles Quarterfinal match against Robert Farah and Juan-Sebastian Cabalon of Colombia. Photo: Getty Images
    Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell of New Zealand celebrate after match point during their Men's Doubles Quarterfinal match against Robert Farah and Juan-Sebastian Cabalon of Colombia. Photo: Getty Images
    New Zealand could well be in to win its first Olympic medal in Tennis after the success of men's doubles team of Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus.

    Today Daniell and Venus made the semifinals after beating the third-seeded Colombians Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. 

    If they win their next match against Croatians Marin Čilić and Ivan Dodig they will be guaranteed a medal regardless of the outcome. If they lose their semifinal they will have to battle it out for bronze.

    Daniell is currently ranked 50 in the world for men's doubles while Venus is number 20 in the world, having claimed a Grand Slam title in 2017 at Roland Garros with partner Ryan Harrison of the USA.

    The pair were given a walkover in their second-round match, with the Dutch duo of Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer forced to forfeit after the latter tested positive for Covid-19.

    Kei Nishikori (left) and Ben McLachlan playing on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images
    Kei Nishikori (left) and Ben McLachlan playing on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

    Otago tennis player Ben McLachlan has made it to the quarterfinals with his partner Kei Nishikori. They are set to face the top seeded Croatian team of Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić on the centre court.

    Queenstowner McLachlan is ranked 38th in the world for men's doubles and has been playing under the Japanese flag since 2017.

    Otago Daily Times
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter