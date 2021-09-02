Pascoe into butterfly final at Tokyo Games

Sophie Pascoe competing in her favourite event - the 100m S9 butterfly. She qualified third fastest in the heats. Photo: Getty Images

Have the dramatic events around Sophie Pascoe's medley gold taken the edge of her bid for another victory at the Tokyo Paralympics?

That's the question after the brilliant world record holder was pipped by American Elizabeth Smith in her 100m S9 butterfly heat this afternoon.

Pascoe recorded a time of 1min 09.58sec, while Smith's time was 1min 08.03sec.

The Kiwi is bidding for a third consecutive butterfly gold - and her third gold of these Games - and on paper is the favourite.

But after having to be revived with oxygen following her winning swim in the 200m SM9 individual medley last night, and with a heavy schedule in Tokyo, there are some doubts going into tonight's final at 8.28pm (NZ time).

The fastest heat time was recorded by Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly (1min 07.05sec), who commentators believe will have growing confidence around her gold medal chances in the 100m butterfly final.

Pascoe narrowly beat a charging Konkoly for the gold in last night's medley race. Has she got more in the tank?

The 28-year-old Christchurch swimmer's legacy continues to grow.

Having already become New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian with 15 medals before she hit the water in Tokyo, Pascoe has only kicked on from there, collecting a silver in the 100m breaststroke, a bronze in the 100m backstroke and two golds.

After joining the elite club of fewer than 40 athletes to have claimed 10 gold medals at a Summer Games when she won gold in the 100m freestyle (S9) event in Tokyo on Tuesday, she picked up an 11th gold in the 200m individual medley.

It completed a famous fourpeat - adding to gold medals she had won in the 200m IM in Beijing, London and Rio.

After last night's race she said that will be her final ever 200m IM race after being sick and briefly blacking out on the side of the pool.

A medal tonight would bring her tally to 20 in what has been a stellar career.

- NZ Herald and ODT Online