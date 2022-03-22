Otago happy with financial position despite Springbok test cancellation

Otago rugby will report a loss for the 2021 financial year but its financial situation is remarkably healthy given the circumstances.

The Otago Rugby Football Union will note a loss of $93,020, following last year’s subsidy-inflated profit of $528,000, at its annual meeting at the Alhambra-Union club tomorrow night.

It had budgeted for a loss of $296,000, and had an operating deficit of $236,000, but limited the damage thanks to the one-off wage subsidy ($99,000) and resurgent support payment ($43,000), which helped reduce the impact of Covid and a decline in traditional revenue sources.

"We are pleased with the financial result and that it exceeded budget," chairwoman Rowena Davenport said.

"This reflects the cautious and considered approach taken by the board and management as the pandemic situation evolved and was greatly assisted by the ongoing support of our commercial partners."

The ORFU’s income ($3.1million) was up $366,000 from 2020, a decent result given the NPC season was interrupted by Covid and the test between the All Blacks and Springboks was cancelled.

Expenditure jumped by $223,000, and the extension of the NPC contributed to the player wage bill soaring from $660,000 to $996,000.

Overall, the ORFU is in a very good financial state, especially when framed against the 10-year anniversary of its brush with bankruptcy.

Equity is at $1.48 million, and the union’s investment portfolio has leaped to $829,000, up $243,000 in 12 months.

Cash reserves are $1.2million, up 42% in two years, and the sole non-current liability is a measly $1631.

"The union has been focused on building and maintaining sufficient reserves since before the pandemic occurred," Davenport said.

"The combined surplus over the last two years has added much-needed financial resilience in anticipation of what continues to be an ongoing environment of uncertainty."

Davenport, who is standing down as chairwoman at the meeting, said the ORFU missed out on valuable revenue when the Springboks test was cancelled.

Expenditure was reviewed to minimise the financial impact of the pandemic, but the unexpected extension of the NPC season created additional costs beyond the union’s control.

"As in the previous financial year, board and management took a balanced approach to managing costs, ensuring the union maintained sufficient resources to deliver rugby safely and effectively throughout the province."

The ORFU is budgeting for a deficit of about $14,000 in the 2022 financial year.

