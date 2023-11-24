Otago teens picked for youth games

Otago curlers Jed Nevill and Olivia Russell prepare for their Korean trip. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four curling-mad Otago teenagers have been selected to represent New Zealand at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea early next year.

Jed Nevill, Olivia Russell, Jack Steele and Ellie McKenzie will compete in the mixed team event, and Nevill and Russell will also compete in the mixed doubles.

Nevill, 17, Russell, 17, and Steele, 16, all hail from the curling hot spot of Maniototo, while McKenzie, 17, is from Dunedin.

The squad have been busy preparing for the Youth Olympics, spending countless hours on ice at the Naseby Indoor Curling Rink.

"I’m on the ice at least five days a week, training as much as possible," Russell said.

"I can’t wait to get to the Winter Youth Olympics.

"We’re ready to perform and it’s going to be an amazing experience."

The four athletes head into the Games brimming with confidence after attending a World Curling Academy youth training programme in Norway in August.

"My whole curling technique completely changed," Steele said.

"We learnt so much over there and I’m really excited to put that into practice in Gangwon.

"Ever since I was 13, I wanted to do this.

"It’s pretty crazy that it’s happening — it’s a real dream come true."

Nevill and Russell will also represent New Zealand at the world under-21 B championships in Finland in December next year, further adding to their international experience.

Bella Stewart, of Dunedin, and William Day, of Auckland, have been selected as non-travelling reserves for the Youth Olympics.

The Winter Youth Olympic Games are being held in the Gangwon Province across four cities: Gangneung, Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong.

The Games will run from January 19 to February 1 and will include nearly 2000 athletes aged between 14 and 18, to compete in seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events.

New Zealand is expected to be represented by about 20 athletes.

Gangwon 2024 aims to build on the Olympic Games legacy, using many of the existing venues from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.