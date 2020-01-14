Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Otago athletes are well represented among the finalists for this year’s Halberg Awards.

Four individuals from the province are among the final nominees for the awards, while several others are among the teams nominated.

Two world champions are among the sportswoman of the year nominees.

Motorcyclist Courtney Duncan and snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott were both recognised after impressive years.

They will contest the award against canoe racer Lisa Carrington and netballer Laura Langman.

Skier Alice Robinson and swimmer Erika Fairweather are both up for the emerging talent award. Also in that category are cyclist Laurence Pithie and yachting duo Blake McGlashan and Seb Menzies.

Courtney Duncan

Several Otago athletes are part of teams nominated for that category, which looks like being a tight contest.

The Black Caps and Silver Ferns will compete with the Black Ferns Sevens, rowing women’s eight and rowing women’s double sculls.

In the sportsman of the year, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson, UFC champion Israel Adesanya, V8 Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin and shot putter Tom Walsh make the final cut.

The para-athlete award will be contested by Cameron Leslie (swimming and wheelchair rugby), Emma Foy and Nominated for coach of the year are Eugene Bareman (MMA), Gary Hay (rowing), Gordon Walker (canoe racing), Noeline Taurua (netball) and Roly Chrichton (para-swimming).

The awards on February 13 recognise achievements from December 1 2018 to November 30 2019.